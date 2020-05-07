Brooks Koepka says he taunted Michael Jordan on the golf course, only to lose on the last 2 holes after Jordan warned him it's 'the fourth quarter'"

Charles Krupa/AP Images; Chuck Burton/AP Images Brooks Koepka and Michael Jordan.

Brooks Koepka told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt that he once trash-talked Michael Jordan during a round of golf.

While leading going into the 17th hole, Jordan warned, “It’s the fourth quarter, baby, I don’t lose.”

Koepka said Jordan went on to win holes 17 and 18 to win the ground – though he was playing with a handicap – and never trash-talked Jordan again.

Brooks Koepka learned a valuable lesson about trash-talking Michael Jordan, even in a sport besides basketball.

Koepka told Scott Van Pelt on “SportsCenter” on Monday that he lost to Jordan on the golf course after blowing a late lead. Worse yet, Koepka had been trash-talking Jordan leading up to the 17th and 18th holes.

“It might have been the second time I’ve ever played with him. It was me, him, there was a few other guys,” Koepka said. “Whatever it was, I was one-up going into 17. We had been jawing all day, and we had like a 40-yard walk back to the 17 tee. He hasn’t said much the last couple holes, I’ve kind of taken them. And I’m walking back, and I just said something like ‘I’ve got you right where I want you.'”

Koepka said Jordan set up to tee off and gave Koepka a warning.

“He just tees the ball up, he takes his practice swing, he looks at me and goes ‘It’s the fourth quarter, baby, I don’t lose.’

“And sure enough, I lost 17 and I lost 18. So that’s probably the last time I’ve ever smack-talked him.”

Of course, Koepka revealed Jordan was playing on a handicap. Even the basketball G.O.A.T. isn’t good enough at golf to beat likely the best golfer today.

Koepka said he hasn’t played golf with Jordan since but hopes to soon.

Watch the video below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZrZ7ktT2S9A?start=223

