'He was a Warrior for 48 hours': Michael Jordan almost joined Golden State on his first NBA return, ex-coach says

Getty/Mike Powell Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan almost joined the Golden State Warriors on his first NBA return in 1995.

That’s according to former assistant Golden State coach Rod Higgins, who says Jordan trained with the Warriors before re-joining the Chicago Bulls in 1995.

“[Jordan] was a Warrior for 48 hours,” Higgins told NBC Sports’ “Sports Uncovered” podcast, adding that Jordan may even have worn his iconic number 23 jersey.

Tim Hardaway, who was a point guard for the Warriors at the time, said Jordan came in and “just took over our practice.”

“One morning, while Michael was visiting, he calls and asks me: ‘Do you think it’s OK if I practice with you guys?'” Higgins told NBC Sports’ “Sports Uncovered” podcast.

“And then I said, ‘I don’t think so, but let me call Nelly – that’s what we called Don Nelson – let me call Nelly and I’ll get back to you’.” Don Nelson was the Warriors’ head coach between 1988 and 1995.

“I call Nelly and I asked Nelly if it’s OK, if there’s gonna be any issues. Michael wants to know if he can practice with us. Nelly’s response was: ‘Hell, yeah’.

“He came in and we dressed him out, Eric Housen dressed him out in Warrior gear. He might have given him No. 23, I don’t think anyone was wearing 23 at the time, but gave him his wrist band to put on his elbow and things of that nature.”

Higgins added: “[Jordan] was a Warrior for 48 hours.”

Tim Hardaway, who was a point guard for the Warriors at the time, says he remembers Jordan coming in and dominating practice.

“He came in and he ramped up the practice, and we had closed off practice in the Coliseum. We knew he was coming back then,” Hardaway said. “He just took over our practice.

“He got the five guys that weren’t playing that much and he said: ‘I take us seven to play you all seven in a scrimmage’. It was like he never left.”

After re-joining the Bulls, Jordan helped Phil Jackson’s side win three consecutive NBA titles between 1995 and 1998, repeating the feat he had achieved between 1991 and 1993.

