Photographer Creates Surreal Images Of The Housing Crisis

Photo: Image courtesy of Michael Jantzen

Designer Michael Jantzen plays with perspective both literally and figuratively. His photo collection, “Deconstructing the Houses,” rotates parts of buildings to give the appearance of fragmentation. Doing so is meant to change our view of McMansions from lifelong investment to money pit.



“I picked out houses that were very large and expensive to work with,” he told Business Insider in an interview. “The idea that these very expensive places, so many of which are in foreclosure, struck me. I wanted to play with the idea of stability.”

