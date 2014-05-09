Listen To 5 Of Michael Jackson's Unreleased Songs Before His New Album Comes Out

On Tuesday, Epic Records is releasing a new album, “Xscape,” from Michael Jackson.

It will be the second posthumous album put out since the singer passed in 2009.

Ahead of the album’s release May 13, Epic Records released the first single from the album, “Love Never Felt So Good.“

In addition, Sony has been streaming some of the previously unreleased tracks exclusively on its streaming music subscription, Music Unlimited. Each day this week, Sony is unveiling a new song.

If you don’t want to wait until Tuesday, you can preview the tracks below courtesy of Music Unlimited and Epic Records:

1. “Chicago“

Also known as “She was Lovin’ Me,” the track was recorded in 1999.

2. “Loving You“

The track was written and produced by Jackson and recorded while the singer was working on his seventh album, “Bad.”

3. “A Place With No Name“

Jackson originally recorded the song with Elliott Straite in 1998. The song is a re-imagining of America’s 1972 hit “A Horse With No Name.”

4. “Slave to the Rhythm“

Jackson recorded this track in 1991 while working on his eighth studio album, “Dangerous.”

5. “Do You Know Where Your Children Are“

The track was written and produced by Jackson and was recorded while working on his “Bad” album and later revisited while putting together “Dangerous.” The title for the song is inspired by a public service announcement that ran on TV from the ’60s through the ’80s.

Jackson described the inspiration for the song in a note found by Jackson’s Estate:

“Song is about kids being raised in a broken family where the father comes home drunk and the mother is out prostituting and the kids run away from home and t hey become the victims of rape, prostitution and the hunter becomes the hunted. So they are out on the street. Do you know where your children are? It’s twelve o’clock. They are somewhere out on the street. Just imagine how scared they are. It’s about the runaway problem we have in America. They become the victims of prostitution, of selling their bodies.”

