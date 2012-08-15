Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Was Just On Fire

It’s been a dramatic month for the Jackson family.



And now, reports from a local Santa Ynez news station are saying that Neverland Ranch—Michael’s famed retreat/zoo/theme park—had a structure fire Tuesday.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to the fire, but when crews arrived to the scene they said the flames were already tamed.

No word on which part of the ranch caught fire, or if any damage was done.

But according to TMZ, a grease-filled barbecue is to blame for the blaze.

During a big party on the grounds, staff lit the BBQ to get the coals hot but a grease build-up on the system ignited the hood system. After a bit of panic and three fire trucks later, the party was reportedly cancelled.

Neverland Ranch was owned by Michael until his death, when ownership was transferred to his estate—which is currently at the centre of a Jackson family battle.

