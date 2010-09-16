Michael Jackson's Mother Slaps Concert Promoter With A Wrongful Death Suit

Katherine Jackson.

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, is suing AEG Live, the promoters behind the series of concerts that pop star was scheduled to embark on before his death.Reuters reports:



The civil lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Katherine Jackson, accuses promoter AEG Live of “putting its desire for massive profits” over the health and safety of the “Thriller” singer.

It said that AEG was liable for the actions of Jackson’s personal doctor and alleged that the promoter had failed to provide proper life-saving equipment for Jackson.

“AEG’s action and inactions led to Michael Jackson’s death on June 25, 2009,” the lawsuit said, accusing the promoter of negligence, breach of contract and fraud.

