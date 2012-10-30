TMZ REPORTS: Michael Jackson's Home Is Selling To An Investment Banker For $20 Million

Meredith Galante
michael jackson house

The Holmby Hills mansion where pop legend Michael Jackson died is about to sell to investment banker Steven Mayer, TMZ is reporting. 

The home is in escrow and closing this week. 

Sources told TMZ the home is selling for between $17 million and $20 million. It was originally listed for $23.9 million.

The home is currently completely empty, where as all of Jackson’s things were auctioned off last December. 

Jackson passed away in the home in 2009. 

Welcome to Jackson's former home.

The home has lovely landscaping.

The home is modelled after a French Chateau, conceived by Richard Landry.

The home was completed in 2002.

Buyer Stephen Mayer has actually already moved in, something that is not a common practice in real estate before closing.

The house boasts 12 working fireplaces.

An elevator makes moving throughout the massive house easy.

The home has an expansive theatre.

The house spans 17,000 square feet.

