Michael Jackson's Farewell Tour Sells Out In Five Hours

Michael Jackson’s on his way to being a wealthy man again.



After expanding his initial run of 10 dates at London’s O2 Arena to 50, all of the shows sold out in five hours today, proving that the recession couldn’t derail Jackson’s fans from seeing him perform his farewell tour.

The comeback concerts begin on July 8 and end on February 24, 2010. Prior to today’s sale, hundreds of people reportedly lined up outside of London’s O2 Arena, many of whom had camped out overnight to make sure they got tickets.

