Michael Jackson To Auction Off Arcade Games (Links)

Jacko’s arcade game collection goes up for auction in April, including Mortal Kombat, The Simpsons Pinball Party [CrunchGear]

Gannett cuts dividend to 4 cents; to save $325 million [paidContent]

Canadian (Bell Mobility) Twitter users to pay 15-cents-per-tweet SMS surcharge, even if on monthly text plans [TheStar]

Apple TV software update minor; no new features [AppleInsider]

More record companies sue music search engine SeeqPod [VentureBeat]

Nortel to fire 3,200 more workers [WSJ]

Nokia might get into laptop business [Barron’s]

