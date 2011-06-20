Check Out What Happened This Week In History

As we gear up for the next seven days of news, we took a look back at what dominated headlines this week in history.



From game-changing historic events, to the start and end of scandal-ridden trials, and the deaths of music legends.

Here are th major stories that captured headlines from June 19th-June 25th.

Past is prologue, as they say.

June 19, 1953: Spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are executed via electric chair after being convicted of espionage on behalf of the Soviet Union. June 20: 1967: Boxer Muhammad Ali is convicted of draft evasion, the ruling was later appealed by the U.S. Supreme Court. June 20, 1994: O.J. Simpson is arraigned for the murders of wife Nicole Simpson and Ronald Goldman. June 21, 1939: New York Yankees announce Lou Gehrig's retirement after being diagnosed with ALS. June 21: 1990: Nelson Mandela visits Yankee Stadium for a rally during his first trip to New York City. Mandela tells the crowd, 'Now you know who I am. I am a Yankee!' June 22, 1981: Mark David Chapman pleads guilty to murdering John Lennon. June 24, 1992: Mobster John Gotti begins his life sentence for multiple convictions, including five murders. June 25, 1950: The Korean War begins after North Korea invades South Korea. June 25, 2009: Michael Jackson dies from cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles. Need to catch up on last week's news? Here are Friday's best WEINERGATE headlines>>>

