Check Out What Happened This Week In History

As we gear up for the next seven days of news, we took a look back at what dominated headlines this week in history.
From game-changing historic events, to the start and end of scandal-ridden trials, and the deaths of music legends.
Here are th major stories that captured headlines from June 19th-June 25th.
Past is prologue, as they say.
June 19, 1953: Spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg are executed via electric chair after being convicted of espionage on behalf of the Soviet Union.
June 20: 1967: Boxer Muhammad Ali is convicted of draft evasion, the ruling was later appealed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
June 21: 1990: Nelson Mandela visits Yankee Stadium for a rally during his first trip to New York City. Mandela tells the crowd, 'Now you know who I am. I am a Yankee!'
June 24, 1992: Mobster John Gotti begins his life sentence for multiple convictions, including five murders.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.