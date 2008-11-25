Michael Jackson Settles Sheik Lawsuit

Just when it looked like we might have another Michael Jackson legal scandal, complete with a court appearance from the King of Pop himself, the case is over.



TMZ: Michael Jackson has settled a lawsuit filed by the son of the King of Bahrain, claiming he invested $7 million in a CD that Michael never delivered.

Jacko was supposed to board a plane yesterday for London, where he was expected to testify in the case. But it suddenly settled. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Please click here to get The Business Sheet’s take on what the latest Jacko drama was all about.

