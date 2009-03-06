Michael Jackson To Play Final Concerts This Summer

Following days of rumours, Michael Jackson announced today that he will be hitting the stage in London this summer for what he dubbed a “final curtain call.”

“These will be my final shows … performances in London. When I say this is it, I mean this is it. I’ll be performing the songs my fans want to hear. This is it, this is really it, this is the final curtain call,” Jackson said at a press conference at London’s O2 Arena, where he will be playing 10 shows, starting July 8.

AEG Live CEO, Tim Leiweke, said earlier today that Jackson would be performing a total of 20-25 shows. AEG, which owns the O2 Arena, will promote the concerts.

Leiweke said it took a long time for AEG to convince the King of Pop to return to the stage. Jackson’s last major album was released in 2001, and he hasn’t mounted a major tour since his 1996-1997 HIStory outing.

But with touring becoming an increasingly important source of revenue, it’s not surprising to see Jacko, who’s had financial problems as of late, returning to the stage. Now, the question is, how many people will be interested in buying tickets to see him perform?

