Michael Jackson Owes His Brothers $840,000 In Royalties

Page Six: MICHAEL Jackson hasn’t spoken to his brothers since he was acquitted of child molestation charges three years ago – even though they’ve been trying to reach him about money he owes them. Sources say Wacko Jacko owes Jermaine, Tito, Marlon and Jackie Jackson $840,000 in royalties from their Jackson 5 hits. Since Michael won’t talk to them, and is said to be in a wheelchair, it’s unlikely he’ll join his siblings on Sept. 4 when they pick up their lifetime achievement salutes at the BMI Urban Awards.

