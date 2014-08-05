Step Inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, Expected To Sell For Up To $US50 Million

Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch will soon hit the market.
The 2,800-acre ranch in Santa Ynez, California, hasn’t been occupied since Jackson moved out in 2005.
Private investment firm Colony Capital bought it in 2008 for $US23.5 million and, after a restoration, plans to seek a buyer in the near future, Bloomberg reports.
Jackson bought the ranch in 1988. It features 22 buildings, including apartments and a movie theatre. During his time there, the singer also installed a private railway and fairground (which has since been turned into a “zen garden”).
Real estate experts say Neverland could fetch up to $US50 million. An AP photographer visited the property in 2009.
Welcome to Neverland Ranch, the famed 2,800-acre property that once belonged to the late Michael Jackson.
Passing through the gates into the driveway, visitors will see a bronze statue of children playing in front of the main house.
And as you can imagine, the grounds are extensive and heavily manicured. Here is one of the lakes, with fountains in the center.
Of course, it has a pool. The ice cream cart in the front was given to Jackson by close friend Elizabeth Taylor.
The pool house has several floors. When Jackson lived there, it was full of arcade games, according to the AP.
Children and adults were photographed using the train in 2004 when Jackson threw a holiday celebration.
His guests also visited the famous fairground. Colony Capital turned the area into a 'zen garden' when they purchased the ranch in 2008.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.