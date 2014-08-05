Step Inside Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch, Expected To Sell For Up To $US50 Million

AP Images The train station at Neverland Ranch.

Michael Jackson’s famed Neverland Ranch will soon hit the market.

The 2,800-acre ranch in Santa Ynez, California, hasn’t been occupied since Jackson moved out in 2005.

Private investment firm Colony Capital bought it in 2008 for $US23.5 million and, after a restoration, plans to seek a buyer in the near future, Bloomberg reports.

Jackson bought the ranch in 1988. It features 22 buildings, including apartments and a movie theatre. During his time there, the singer also installed a private railway and fairground (which has since been turned into a “zen garden”).

Real estate experts say Neverland could fetch up to $US50 million. An AP photographer visited the property in 2009.

