Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch -- boasting a train station and movie theatre -- is on sale for $67 million

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is back on the market for the price of $US67 million. Renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch, the 2,700-acre property features a 12,000-foot main residence, a 3,700-foot pool house, a “Disney-style” train station, and a separate building with a movie theatre and a dance studio. Prior to his death, Jackson sold the ranch for $US22.5 million, and the estate was listed last year for $US100 million.

Video provided courtesy of Joyce Rey

