A Song Michael Jackson Recorded 31 Years Ago Has Just Been Released

Epic Records just released the first single from Michael Jackson’s next album.

“Love Never Felt So Good” was recorded 31 years by Jackson in 1983. The single will be featured on “Xscape,” Jackson’s second posthumous album since the singer passed in 2009.

The album will contain eight unreleased track and will be released May 13.

Usher debuted the song, performing it at the premiere iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Listen to it below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.