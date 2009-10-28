Michael Jackson's $250 Million Week?

Even from the grave, Michael Jackson is performing to sellout crowds.

Need evidence? Behold the rabid online ticket presales for “Michael Jackson’s This Is It,” the buzzy documentary showing footage of Jackson’s final days rehearsing for his 50-date London concert series.

Nikki Finke reports that the film — which premieres tonight in 15 cities around the world — has moonwalked over the competition by snagging 61% of sales on Fandango.

Sony Pictures shelled out $60 million for the movie rights from concert promoter AEG, which was to present Jackson’s elaborate stage show at London’s O2 arena. Well, Sony earned its money back and — assuming box office and DVD sales go as expected — stands to get richer along with AEG and Jackson’s family.

Jackson could also dethrone teen queen Miley Cyrus’ “The Best of Both Worlds” — until now the biggest concert film ever, with a $65 million domestic box office take. Earlier this month, Finke reported that executives at AEG are predicting the Jacko movie could deliver $250 million within the next week.

Here’s the trailer:



