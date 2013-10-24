Michael Jackson Earned More This Year Than The Highest-Earning Living Celebrity

Michael Jackson earned $US160 million in the last year, triple that of Elvis Presley.

More than four years after his passing in 2009, the King of Pop is still raking in millions.

In the past year, Michael Jackson earned $US160 million giving him the number one spot on Forbes’ Top-Earning Dead Celebrities of 2013.

How impressive is that number?

That’s more than Forbe’s top earning celebrity Madonna earned this year ($125 million).

Jackson’s money comes from two Cirque du Soleil shows — “Immortal,” a concert-esque show that has earned $US300 million, and Las Vegas’s “One” continues to sell out.

His fortune is also in part to music sales and his share of the Sony/ATV catalogue.

Jackson takes this year’s top spot from Elizabeth Taylor, who earned $US210 million in the year following her death, largely in part to an auction of her belongings.

Forbes’ list is compiled from earnings between October 2012 and 2013.

Elvis Presley comes in at number two on the list, with $US55 million.

Here’s the complete list of Highest-Earning Dead Celebrities:

1. Michael Jackson $US160

2. Elvis Presley: $US55 million

3. Charles Schultz: $US37 million

4. Elizabeth Taylor: $US25 million

5. Bob Marley: $US18 million

6. Marilyn Monroe: $US15 million

7. John Lennon: $US12 million

8. Albert Einstein: $US10 million

9. Bettie Page: $US10 million

10. Theodor Geisel (Dr. Seuss): $US9 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.