Michael Jackson Is The First To Sell 1 Million Downloads In A Week

Nicholas Carlson
michael jackson tbi

  • New Corp COO Chase Carey could earn $43 million this year [PaidContent]
  • Sling Cofounder Blake Kirkorian could be DirecTV CEO [PaidContent]
  • Michael Jackson is the first artist to sell 1 million downloads in a week [Wired]
  • Child porn is the iPhone’s latest problem [Wired]
  • Tim Armstrong’s first 100 days are almost over [BoomTown]
  • MySpace logo changes [TechCrunch]
  • Hunch is doing “pretty well” says cofounder [SEL]
  • Richard Posner says maybe we should ban links to save newspapers [Becker-Posner Blog]
  • PlayFish has 100 million of its games installed in 18 months [IndustryGamers]
  • 37% say TV ads a helpful, 14% says search engine ads are [MarketingCharts]
  • The canceled Moneyball movie didn’t get MLB approval [Gawker]
  • Anil Dash doesn’t see a difference between Chris Anderson and Malcolm Gladwell [Anil Dash]
  • Facebook revenue needs to grow 8-fold for it to reach a $10 billion valuation [WSJ]
  • Murdoch calls speculation that he plans to takeover the NYT “nonsense” [Romenesko]

