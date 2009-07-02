Michael Jackson Is The First To Sell 1 Million Downloads In A Week

- New Corp COO Chase Carey could earn $43 million this year [PaidContent]
- Sling Cofounder Blake Kirkorian could be DirecTV CEO [PaidContent]
- Michael Jackson is the first artist to sell 1 million downloads in a week [Wired]
- Child porn is the iPhone’s latest problem [Wired]
- Tim Armstrong’s first 100 days are almost over [BoomTown]
- MySpace logo changes [TechCrunch]
- Hunch is doing “pretty well” says cofounder [SEL]
- Richard Posner says maybe we should ban links to save newspapers [Becker-Posner Blog]
- PlayFish has 100 million of its games installed in 18 months [IndustryGamers]
- 37% say TV ads a helpful, 14% says search engine ads are [MarketingCharts]
- The canceled Moneyball movie didn’t get MLB approval [Gawker]
- Anil Dash doesn’t see a difference between Chris Anderson and Malcolm Gladwell [Anil Dash]
- Facebook revenue needs to grow 8-fold for it to reach a $10 billion valuation [WSJ]
- Murdoch calls speculation that he plans to takeover the NYT “nonsense” [Romenesko]
