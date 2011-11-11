Now You Can Buy Michael Jackson's Final House And Everything Inside

The Holmby Hills mansion where pop legend Michael Jackson died, as well as most of its contents, are on the market, AOL Real Estate reports.



Julien Auctions announced this week that it would hold a live auction of the contents of the home, which include works of art expected to sell for up to $30,000, as well as headboards, sofas and lamps.

Jackson rented the house from the CEO of clothing company Ed Hardy for $100,000 a month, and spent the last few months of his life there.

The Ed Hardy CEO bought the house in 2004 for $18.5 million, and AOL reports that it’s back on the market, although it’s not part of the upcoming auction and no listing is currently available.

New of the auction, which is scheduled for December 17, comes days after a jury found Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

