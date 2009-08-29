Michael Jackson Had Lousy Credit

TMZ has somehow dug up Michael Jackson’s credit scores. It seems that the King of Pop wasn’t really big on paying his bills on time.



From TMZ:

TMZ has learned that in 2007, Jacko’s average credit score was 563.67 (Equifax 592, Transunion: 524, Experian: 575) which most experts consider very low. (According to creditreport.com, the average credit rating for people in California is 672.)

TMZ notes that Barney’s shut down his credit line after he charged more than $224,000 in on a single billing cycle.

