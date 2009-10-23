Michael Jackson Bought Drugs Under 19 Different Names

It turns out that The King of Pop and MJ were not the only alternate names Michael Jackson had.

A Las Vegas judge unsealed yesterday documents relating to the search of the office of Michael Jackson’s personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray.

The warrants direct police to recover medical documents relating to Jackson…and his 19 aliases.

The “aka’s” include Paul Farance, Paul Farnce, Mic Jackson, Roselyn Muhammad and his son, Prince Jackson.

