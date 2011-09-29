THRILLER: Everything You Need To Know About The Michael Jackson Manslaughter Trial

Are you ready?
Forget Casey Anthony!
The latest “trial of the year” and HLN’s newest obsession, finally got underway on Tuesday.
It’s the trial of Michael Jackson‘s personal physician Dr. Conrad Murray, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jackson.
Just one day into the proceedings, the world has already been exposed to disturbing photos and audio of Jackson, a circus has developed outside of the court room, and already the trial has created a new legal celebrity.
In case you’re just catching up — and if you are you’re not alone — here’s what (and who!) you need to know.
A May 2009 recording said to have been made by Murray was played as part of the prosecution's opening argument. On the tape Jackson's voice sounds drugged and barely recognisable in
Adding to the media frenzy, Jackson's family attended the trial's opening day -- including parents Joe and Katherine, sisters Janet and LaToya, and brothers Jermaine and Randy.
For some reason, LaToya Jackson is tweeting a play-by-play of the trial from inside the court room to cable news networks.
On the trial's opening day, the prosecution team showed the court a shocking side-by-side photo comparison of Jackson the day before he died in rehearsal and his lifeless body on a gurney. That's where the day ended.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.