THRILLER: Everything You Need To Know About The Michael Jackson Manslaughter Trial

Forget Casey Anthony!

The latest “trial of the year” and HLN’s newest obsession, finally got underway on Tuesday.

It’s the trial of Michael Jackson‘s personal physician Dr. Conrad Murray, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jackson.

Just one day into the proceedings, the world has already been exposed to disturbing photos and audio of Jackson, a circus has developed outside of the court room, and already the trial has created a new legal celebrity.

In case you’re just catching up — and if you are you’re not alone — here’s what (and who!) you need to know.

