Michael Jackson's pet chimp Bubbles is getting his own animated movie

After “Community” creator Dan Harmon served as an executive producer on Oscar-nominated stop-motion drama “Anomalisa,” directed by Charlie Kaufman, he now has his sights on using the format to tell the story of one of Micheal Jackson’s most famous confidantes: his pet chimpanzee, Bubbles.

According to Deadline, Harmon and his Starburns Industries production company have acquired a script titled “Bubbles,” and plan to make it into a stop-motion animated feature.

The script tells the story of Jackson’s life through the perspective of Bubbles, from being adopted by the King of Pop from an Austin, Texas, research facility to the chimp’s time at the Neverland Ranch. Bubbles was eventually relocated to a Florida monkey sanctuary in 2005 due to over-aggression, and at the time there were reports that he may have attempted suicide.

If the movie is anything like “Anomalisa,” a black comedy highlighting a lonely man’s anxieties, expect a unique story. But there is some method to Harmon’s madness here.

To tell a story about the life of someone as famous as Michael Jackson, you need approval from his estate or, at the very least, obtain the rights to a book or story written about him. Telling the story from the perspective of Bubbles is a creative way of not needing permission.

Harmon will be a producer on the project. There has been no director attached yet, but that’s not the only reason why the movie won’t be in theatres any time soon, since stop-motion movies take a long time to make.

