Michael Jackson originally auditioned for the role of Professor X in 'X-Men'

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/20th Century Fox Patrick Stewart went on to play the role 7 times.

“X-Men” producer Lauren Shuler Donner told The Hollywood Reporter that Michael Jackson once auditioned for the role of Charles Xavier, AKA Professor X in the 2000 movie.

Schuler Donner told The Hollywood Reporter: “I said to him, ‘Do you know Xavier is an older white guy?’ And Michael said, ‘Oh yeah. You know, I can wear makeup.'”

Jackson met with “X-Men” director Bryan Singer in 1999, where he gave a 60-minute presentation complete with the short film “Ghosts,” in which Jackson played a 60-something-year-old man.

Singer was known for his problematic on-set behaviour and was later accused of sexual abuse.

THR wrote that Jackson met “X-Men” director Bryan Singer in 1999 at the former-Fox offices, near Olympic and Bundy in Los Angeles, and that Jackson was actively campaigning for the role.

Jackson set up a complete 60-minute presentation, arguing for the role, and rounded it off with the short film “Ghosts,” based on a story by Stephen King. The short movie, which you can watch below, sees Jackson playing two roles: a 60-something-year-old Mayor, and The Maestro, a magician who the Mayor is trying to run out of town.

Patrick Stewart, then best known for his role as Captain Picard in “Star Trek,” was eventually cast in the role – and went on to play the character seven times in total, culminating in 2017’s “Logan.”

A former executive told The Hollywood Reporter: “Michael was already in the thick of all his allegations by ‘X-Men.'”

The allegations referred to were of child abuse – the LAPD first opened up an investigation into Jackson in 1993 after then-13-year-old Jordan Chandler accused him of sexual abuse.

THR’s article also discussed the allegations of abuse tabled against director Singer, which he denies. The actor who played Pyro in the first “X-Men” movie in 2000, Alexander Burton filed a lawsuit on July 20, 2000, accusing three of Singer’s friends and business associates of drugging him and sexually assaulting him, THR reported.

Later, he was reportedly fired from both “Red Sonja” in 2019 for allegations of child sexual abuse, and “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 2017, due to clashes with Freddie Mercury actor Rami Malek (who later won an Oscar for his performance) and being absent on set.

Donner told The Hollywood Reporter: “You have to understand, the guy was brilliant, and that was why we all tolerated him and cajoled him. And if he wasn’t so fucked up, he would be a really great director.”

