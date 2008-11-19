Michael Jackson: Allergic To Court, Common Sense

David Chapelle‘s Michael Jackson theory returns! Embedded below is a clip from Mr. Chapelle’s stand up routine where he says, “Everytime the war’s going out of control, or the economy gets bad or there’s something wrong with the world at large, it’s these moments in history where” Michael Jackson comes back into the news*.



The economy is in trouble and Mike’s back in the news. This time it’s because he owes Sheikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the second son of the king of Bahrain, $7 million for failing to deliver, “an album, a candid autobiography and a stage play.” Stage play?

Mr. Jackson is scheduled to be in court in London to dispute the charges, but “It would be unwise for him to travel, given what’s he’s got now,” lawyer Robert Englehart said, declining to elaborate “for the obvious reasons.” What are those obvious reasons?

Then there’s this fun tid bit too:

AP: Despite much speculation about his radically changed appearance over the years, he has denied having had any alterations to his face other than two operations on his nose to help him breathe better to hit higher notes.

*What Chappelle actually says is decidely NSFW, just like this whole clip. It’s also quite entertaining.



