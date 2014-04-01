New Michael Jackson Album 'Xscape' Being Posthumously Released In May

A new Michael Jackson album titled “Xscape” will be released in May, reports Billboard.

Epic Records and Michael Jackson’s estate made the announcement.

It will be the second posthumous album after the singer’s death in 2009.

In 2010, Sony Corp. made a deal worth up to $US250 million with Michael Jackson’s estate to release multiple posthumous albums of unreleased and old songs until at least 2017, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Michael” (2010) was the first posthumous collection of unreleased songs.

The new album will contain eight unreleased tracks including title song “Xscape” which was written and produced by Jackson and Rodney Jerkins.

The song was originally recorded for Jackson’s “Invincible” album.

Jerkins, along with producers Stargate, Jerome “Jroc” Harmon, and John McClain collaborated to contemporize tracks.

“Xscape” will be released May 13, but will be available for pre-order April 1.

