'The Shield' Actor Arrested After Shooting Wife To Death

TMZ.com/onscene.tv TMZ captured video of Jace being detained outside of his South LA home after telling cops, ‘I shot my wife.’

Michael Jace, a veteran actor who appeared in the FX cop drama “The Shield” and NBC’s “Southland” has been detained by police in Los Angeles after shooting and killing his wife.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images April and Michael Jace in happier times at the third season premiere screening of ‘The Shield’ in 2004.

“Jace called police himself to report his wife had been shot, and he had pulled the trigger,” reports TMZ.

According to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, Jace called 911 around 8:30 PM and told police: “I shot my wife.”

April Jace, 40, was found shot to death multiple times when police arrived, Los Angeles Police Detective Lyman Doster confirmed to CNN.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that “Jace’s two kids witnessed him allegedly shooting and killing their mum. The kids — both under 10 — were extremely upset and taken to the police station. We’re told cops are angry it took Children’s Services four hours to get to the station and take the kids to the home of a family member where they could be comforted.”

FX/’The Shield’ Jace ironically played a cop for 6 years on FX’s ‘The Shield.’

Investigators detained Jace, 51, at the couple’s home as of 1:00 AM Tuesday and booked the actor on a homicide charge early Tuesday, according to LAPD.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is underway.

After a 22-year acting career, Jace is best know for playing Detective Julien Lowe on “The Shield” for 89 episodes.

