Michael J. Fox Suing Lab Over Destroyed Parkinson's Research

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is suing a laboratory in New Jersey for allegedly ruining tens of thousands of medical samples, destroying years of research and funding.

According to a lawsuit filed on Friday, “the Coriell Institute for Medical Research — a nonprofit, independent facility — was housing more than 25,000 specimens for a study. But while the samples had to be stored at -80 degrees Celsius (-112 Fahrenheit), someone at the lab left the freezer door open, destroying all of the material.”

As a result, the five-year project is now out over $US3 million and seriously compromised, reports TMZ.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation is suing for breach of contract and negligence, seeking unspecified damages.

