Michael J. Fox 'Stunned' By Robin Williams' Parkinson's Diagnosis

Brad Barket/Getty Images Robin Williams, with his then-wife Marsha Garces, at the benefit evening in 2004 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

On Friday, Robin Williams’ widow, Susan Schneider, revealed that the late actor had been suffering from the early stages of Parkinson’s disease–a chronic andprogressive movement disorderwithsymptoms that worsen over time.

While Schneider said “he was not yet ready to share publicly” the news of his disease, actor Michael J. Fox has been very public with his Parkinson’s, which he learned he had in 1991.

Following Thursday’s revelation about Williams’ health, Fox tweeted to his nearly 1.2 million followers:

Stunned to learn Robin had PD. Pretty sure his support for our Fdn predated his diagnosis. A true friend; I wish him peace.

— Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) August 14, 2014

Longtime pals, Fox also tweeted after news of Williams’ death on Monday:

Famously kind, ferociously funny, a genius and a gentle soul. What a loss. #RobinWilliams

— Michael J. Fox (@realmikefox) August 12, 2014

Last year, Fox — who has become the de facto face of Parkinson’s — even played a character who suffered from the disease on the short-lived NBC sitcom, “The Michael J. Fox Show.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Image Michael J. Fox has been battling Parkinson’s disease since 1991.

Parkinson’s Disease affects nearly one million people in the U.S.

The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation notes that the cause of the disease “is unknown, and although there is presently no cure, there are treatment options such as medication and surgery to manage its symptoms.”

In Williams’ wife’s statement on Thursday, she said: “It is our hope in the wake of Robin’s tragic passing, that others will find the strength to seek the care and support they need to treat whatever battles they are facing so they may feel less afraid.”

