Michael J. Fox Is Returning To NBC After Bidding War Over New Comedy

Michael J. Fox is heading back to television.Following an intense bidding war between the big four networks, NBC has landed the highly-coveted Michael J. Fox sitcom by offering an upfront commitment to shoot and air a full 22 episode season—an unprecedented move in today’s TV landscape.

The move ensured the network beat out CBS, which Vulture reports was in the running until the end.

The actor last worked with NBC on the hit 80s sitcom “Family Ties.”

Vulture is also reporting the show will shoot in New York City, home of Fox’s last successful sitcom, “Spin City.”

The half hour show will be loosely autobiographical, focusing on a husband and father of three, dealing with his career, family, and other challenges including Parkinson’s.

“To bring Michael J. Fox back to NBC is a supreme honour and we are thrilled that one of the great comedic television stars is coming home again,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt in a statement. “From the moment we met with Michael to hear his unique point of view about this new show, we were completely captivated and on board. He is utterly relatable, optimistic, and in a class by himself, and I have no doubt that the character he will create — and the vivid family characters surrounding him — will be both instantly recognisable and hilarious. Being in business with him is a supreme pleasure.”

The show will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and is tentatively slated for a Fall 2013 debut. Writer Sam Laybourne (“Arrested Development”) is on board, with director Will Gluck (“Easy A”) set to executive produce and direct the pilot under his production company Olive Bridge Entertainment.

“I’m extremely pleased to be back at NBC with a great creative team and a great show,” said Fox in a statement. “Bob Greenblatt and all the folks at the network have given me a warm welcome home, and I’m excited to get to work.”

The actor has recently appeared in “The Good Wife” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and is nominated for 2012 guest acting Emmys for both shows.

