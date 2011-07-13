NFL Hall Of Famer Goes Shirtless On The Cover Of Out Magazine To Support Equality

Photo: Courtesy of Out

Dallas Cowboy’s legend Michael Irvin is on the cover of the gay men’s magazine Out this month.In a candid feature, Irvin talks about finally accepting his gay older brother Vaughn, and explains how his Christian faith guides his support for equality.



Rejecting the gay-bashing machismo ideology that typified NFL locker rooms in his playing days, Irvin says that he would openly support any major athlete who came out:

“If anyone comes out in those top four major sports, I will absolutely support him. That’s why I do my radio show every day. When these issues come out, I want to have a voice to speak about them. I think growth comes when we share. Until we do that, we’re going to be stuck in the Dark Ages about a lot of things. When a guy steps up and says, ‘This is who I am,’ I guarantee you I’ll give him 100% support.”

He also spoke about the racial dynamics of homophobia, arguing that the African-American experience ought to breed support for equality:

“I don’t see how any African-American with any inkling of history can say that you don’t have the right to live your life how you want to live your life. No one should be telling you who you should love, no one should be telling you who you should be spending the rest of your life with. When we start talking about equality and everybody being treated equally, I don’t want to know an African-American who will say everybody doesn’t deserve equality.”

Overall, Irvin seems to have grown leaps and bounds from his womanizing, drug-taking early years.

Read the entire Out feature here.

