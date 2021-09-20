‘Sopranos’ star Michael Imperioli marked James Gandolfini’s birthday with a sweet tribute to his late costar

Michael Imperioli and James Gandolfini during the 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Michael Imperioli paid tribute to his late “Sopranos” costar James Gandolfini.

Imperioli wrote: “As fate would have it, I am in Rome, the city where you left this world.”

Gandolfini died in 2013 at age 51.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Michael Imperioli shared a heartfelt tribute to James Gandolfini on what would have been his costar’s 60th birthday.

On Saturday, “The Sopranos” actor commemorated the late actor’s birthday by posting a throwback photo on Instagram, featuring himself and Gandolfini.

“Dear Jim, Today marks 60 years since you came into this world. As fate would have it, I am in Rome, the city where you left this world,” Imperioli wrote.

“I will think of you today as I wander these ancient streets. I will remember the laughs most of all,” he continued. “Today I am reminded how fortunate I am to have acted beside you more than I ever did (or ever will, most likely) with anyone else. What a privilege. Thank you for the friendship, generosity and kindness. Love always, Michael.”

A post shared by @realmichaelimperioli

Gandolfini died eight years ago in Rome at 51.

Imperioli and Gandolfini starred together on the HBO drama “The Sopranos” from 1999 to 2007. Imperioli played Christopher Moltisanti, the nephew of Gandolfini’s iconic character, Tony Soprano. Imperioli and their fellow costar Steve Schirripa currently cohost a podcast recapping the series, called “Talking Sopranos,” and are releasing “Woke Up This Morning,” a definitive oral history of the show, in November.

Gandolfini’s son will play a younger Tony Soprano in “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark,” is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting October 1.