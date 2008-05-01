Michael Hirschorn’s Ish Announces Joint Venture with Lions Gate (LGF)

Ish Entertainment, the production company founded by former VH1 execs Michael Hirschorn and Stella Stolper, has its first deal since launching in January.: A partnership with Lions Gate (LGF) to develop original TV programming. The indie studio will provide financial, production and distribution support for Ish’s upcoming series like MTV’s planned “Paris Hilton is My New BFF.”



