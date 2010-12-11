Meet Michael Hintze And The 21 Hedge Fund Managers Killing It This Year

Everyone’s talking about how well the CQS founder Michael Hintze is doing this year.



With year-to-date returns of a whopping 27.44% in his Directional Opportunities fund, 14.33% in his ABS Feeder Fund, 7.48% in his Conv & Quant Strats Feed Fund, and 12.47% in his Diversified Fund (managed by James Peattie), Hintze is killing it.

He’s currently the 7th best performing hedge fund manager of the year, according to performance data from HSBC – an impressive feat for someone managing a portfolio of nearly $1 billion.

(Four of the six hedge fund managers whose performance is beating Hintze are managing less than $500 million. The remaining two funds, the Russian Prosperty Fund and the Tulip Trend Fund, invest in asset classes with higher benchmarks than Hintze’s diversified global fund.)

If he keeps it up for another month, he could be crowned the year’s best hedge fund manager.

Hintze’s biggest investments are in BHP Billiton (his biggest holding), Six Flags, Comcast, Discovery Communications, and Mead Johnson Nutrition (as of the end of 3Q according to his latest 13F filing) – and God.

The hedge fund manager told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year:

“Is it Luke 12:48?,” he asks. “‘Unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required.’ I have been very fortunate, so much is expected of me. Religion is not unimportant. I do believe in Christ, but I would not hold myself up as any paragon of virtue at all—far from it, really.”

Also doing extremely well this year are Third Point’s Dan Loeb and David Tepper, who called the stock rally in an epic appearance on CNBC earlier this fall.

Our data comes from HSBC’s December 3rd ranking of the top performing investment funds. As they say, the list should not be considered exhaustive. Ping Jiang, who’s apparently up 103% this year, for example, isn’t on it.

