Meet Michael Hintze And The 21 Hedge Fund Managers Killing It This Year

Everyone’s talking about how well the CQS founder Michael Hintze is doing this year.
With year-to-date returns of a whopping 27.44% in his Directional Opportunities fund, 14.33% in his ABS Feeder Fund, 7.48% in his Conv & Quant Strats Feed Fund, and 12.47% in his Diversified Fund (managed by James Peattie), Hintze is killing it.
He’s currently the 7th best performing hedge fund manager of the year, according to performance data from HSBC – an impressive feat for someone managing a portfolio of nearly $1 billion.
(Four of the six hedge fund managers whose performance is beating Hintze are managing less than $500 million. The remaining two funds, the Russian Prosperty Fund and the Tulip Trend Fund, invest in asset classes with higher benchmarks than Hintze’s diversified global fund.)
If he keeps it up for another month, he could be crowned the year’s best hedge fund manager.
Hintze’s biggest investments are in BHP Billiton (his biggest holding), Six Flags, Comcast, Discovery Communications, and Mead Johnson Nutrition (as of the end of 3Q according to his latest 13F filing) – and God.
The hedge fund manager told the Wall Street Journal earlier this year:
“Is it Luke 12:48?,” he asks. “‘Unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required.’ I have been very fortunate, so much is expected of me. Religion is not unimportant. I do believe in Christ, but I would not hold myself up as any paragon of virtue at all—far from it, really.”
Also doing extremely well this year are Third Point’s Dan Loeb and David Tepper, who called the stock rally in an epic appearance on CNBC earlier this fall.
Our data comes from HSBC’s December 3rd ranking of the top performing investment funds. As they say, the list should not be considered exhaustive. Ping Jiang, who’s apparently up 103% this year, for example, isn’t on it.
The $5.2 billion Palomino Fund is classified as a Credit/Global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +11.16%.
The $187 million Kinetics Fund is classified as an equity-diversed fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
The $570 million Harmonic Alpha Plus Macro Fund is classified as a diversified/global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +6.65%.
The $193 million Ortus Fund is classified as a currency/global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +10.25%.
The $945 million BTG Pactual Global Emerging Markets And Macro Fund is classified as a diversified/emerging fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +6.65%.
The 169 million Antares European Funds is classified as an equity diversified/emerging markets fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
The $1 billion Halcyon Offshore Asset-Backed Value Fund is classified as a Distressed Security fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +12.56%.
The $335 million HSBC European Alpha Fund is classified as a equity-diversified/europe fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
The $990 million Linden International fund is classified as a Multi-Strategy fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +7.63%.
The $815 million Two Sigma Compass Cayman Fund is classified as a Systematic/Global Fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +8.71%.
The 45 million Henderson UK Equity L/S Fund Limited is classified as an equity-diversified fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
The $1.74 billion Third Point Offshore fund is classified as a Multi-Strategy Global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +6.46%.
The $641 million Obsidian Fund (at BlackRock, get it) is classified as a fixed income fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +10.23%.
The $277 million Senvest Partners is classified as an equity-mid-small cap fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +8.50%.
The $962 million CQS Directional Opportunities Fund is classified as a diversified/global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +7.04%.
41-year old Harold de Boer's $619 million Tulip Trend Fund is classified as a Systematic/Global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +8.71%.
The $145 million Moore Emerging Equity L/S Fund is classified as a Equity-Diversified/Emerging fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
The $240 million Visium Credit Opportunities Fund is classified as a credit/global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +11.16%.
The 111 million Henderson European ABS Return fund is classified as an equity-diversified fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +3.80%.
The $1.14 billion Russian Prosperity Fund is classified as an equity-diversified fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +20.42%.
The $250 million RAB Energy Class F fund is classified as a Equity-Energy/Global fund. The benchmark, the average return for this vehicle this year, is +12.53%.
