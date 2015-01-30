Michael Hill Is The Only Australian Brand To Score An Ad During The Super Bowl This Year, Here's A Look At It

We’re for love… But where is the jewelry? Photo: Screenshot/ Micheal Hill.

In 2014, a 30-second television ad during the Super Bowl cost $4 million, according to Advertising Age.

Rob Siltanen, CEO of Siltanen & Partners, a Los Angeles-based advertising agency which had two Super Bowl spots, in 2012 and 2013, for Skechers, it’s worth it.

In his article entitled Yes, A Super Bowl Ad Really Is Worth $4 Million, posted on Forbes, Siltanen believes: “the Super Bowl to be one of the smartest investments a company can possibly make. In fact, the Super Bowl makes more sense today than ever before.”

“[It’s] the most watched event in America with more than 108 million viewers, but the really fascinating thing is why people watched. Several studies have proven that 50% of the Super Bowl audience tunes in just to watch the ads.”

Today Australian jeweler, Michael Hill has announced that they will be the only Australian brand with ad at the Superbowl in the US on Sunday (Monday morning Australian time).

To create its “We’re for love” campaign, Michael Hill approached more than 1,200 New Yorkers and asked them all about love.

After narrowing it down to 30 people this is the result.

Without any obvious jewelry placement for the most part of the ad, its hard to know what it is even about.

Let’s hope the investment pays off.

