We had former NSA chief Michael Hayden watch the new Snowden trailer for the first time -- here's what he had to say

“You’re gonna make me do this?” Michael Hayden, former NSA and CIA director, said to Business Insider before watching the “Snowden” trailer for the first time.

After about 30 seconds, Hayden looked up from the iPad screen and said: “Could we be done?”

Oliver Stone’s “Snowden” tells the story of NSA subcontractor Edward Snowden who infamously l

eaked classified information about the NSA’s surveillance activities to journalists in 2013. To Hayden, the portrayal is an “alternative universe.”

Here’s the trailer:







“Snowden” opens in theatres September 16.

