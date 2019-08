Michael Hayden is the former director of the CIA and NSA as well as the author of “Playing to the Edge.” He has been very vocal about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. We spoke to the retired Air Force general about why he’s made the decision to not cast his vote for Trump.

Produced by Eames Yates

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.