The Truth Is, The Stimulus Was Amazing For America And No One Wants To Talk About It

In the darkest days of the financial crisis, the Obama Administration a pushed a massive stimulus through Congress. Wall Street had just gotten a hand with the Bailout — why not the American people?



That’s one way to look at it, but recent history hasn’t been so kind. Because Main Street is still hurting, many have cast the stimulus aside as a failure.

That idea is what Michael Grunwald argues against in his new book ‘The New New Deal, The Hidden Story of Change in Obama’s America.’ “It was about Reinvestment as well as Recovery, and it was hidden in plain view,” he told Slate.

Grunwald shares his dogged reporting on the controversial $800 billion law with us below:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Will Wei & Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• T. Boone Pickens: Critics Of Fracking Don’t Know What They’re Talking About

• Why Teens Are So Comfortable Giving Out Personal Information

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.