Teenage Girls Freak Out After Heartthrob Congressman Shows Up At Party

Congressman Michael Grimm (R-New York) made a very special visit to a constituent’s sweet 16 birthday party last weekend, where one of the girls declared him her “bae.”

Based on a series of since-deleted tweets, Grimm, who was once labelled one of the “sexiest bachelors in Congress” and one of the “most beautiful people” in Washington, made quite the impression among the teenage crowd.

“F***ing Michael Grimm is going,” one teen wrote on Twitter in a series of posts. “I’m gonna dance with him all night and make him fall in love with me.”

Grimm reportedly promised her that wouldn’t be their last encounter.

“He told me he’s taking me to prom I was like you fricking better,” the teen wrote.

Another teen quoted the excited conversations about Grimm that she overheard among her friends.

“‘Michael Grimm is coming.’ ‘Oh shit now I have to wear nice underwear,'” she wrote.

Reached for comment, a Grimm rep described the family who hosted the party as personal friends of the congressman.

“The Congressman knows the family personally, and was invited by the parents to attend and wish their daughter a happy birthday,” the spokesman said.

Grimm, a two-term congressman, is currently battling Democrat Domenic Recchia in a re-election race. The campaign drew national interest after Grimm was indicted in April for tax fraud and threatened to throw an NY1 reporter off a Capitol balcony in January.

View some of the tweets below. All identifying details have been redacted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.