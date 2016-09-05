Michael Gove is returning to The Times as a columnist

Former justice secretary Michael Gove will return to The Times as a columnist and book reviewer next month, the newspaper has announced.

A brief in Monday’s edition of The Times revealed Gove’s return to journalism after his failed bid to become the next British prime minister.

The Leave campaigner is currently a backbench MP after being exiled from government by prime minister Theresa May in July.

Gove left The Times in 2005 after being elected as the MP for Surrey Heath. He continued as a columnist for the newspaper until 2010, when he was made education secretary in David Cameron’s coalition government.

Gove’s wife Sarah Vine is also a newspaper columnist, writing regularly for the Daily Mail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.