Michael Gove says his own party is trying to frighten the public with 'bogeymen'

UK Justice Secretary Michael Gove is going to give a big speech today where he will accuse the Remain campaign of treating voters like children and trying to scare them with “bogeymen.”

Gove is one of seven cabinet ministers who are members of the Vote Leave campaign, and his speech is part of a plan to counteract something the Leave campaign calls “project fear” — an alleged attempt by the Remain campaign to scare the public into voting to stay in the EU.

The EU referendum campaign is officially underway, and Gove’s speech will be among the first of several big speeches by senior politicians on both sides of the referendum debate. Gove will be attacking the leadership of his own party, as both Prime Minister David Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne back the Remain campaign.

Here is the key part from Gove’s speech.

The Remain campaign want us to believe that Britain is beaten and broken. It treats people like mere children, capable of being frightened into obedience by conjuring up new bogeymen every night.

Yesterday, Chancellor George Osborne released a major report that claimed every household would lose £4,300 if there was a Brexit.

In a two-pronged attack, Gove won’t just call his own chancellor’s report scary, he will also use it to advance one of the Leave campaign’s core arguments — that it’s only by leaving the EU that the UK can control immigration, as Osborne’s report says that he can only meet his budget target — getting the UK government into surplus by 2020 — if there are high levels of immigration.

Gove will say that this is an official admission that staying in the EU will mean continued immigration.

The report from the Treasury is an official admission from the In campaign that if we vote to stay in the EU then immigration will continue to increase by hundreds of thousands year on year.

The latest ORB poll for the Telegraph puts the Remain on 52% and Leave on 43% — that means Leave is down 5% and Remain is up 3% from the last ORB/Telegraph poll.

