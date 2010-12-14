Former HSBC CEO Michael Geoghegan Just Made A $100,000 Bet He Will Lose 44 Pounds In 1 Year

The only thing Michael Geoghegan lost after he was brutally ousted from HSBC in September was his job.



His pride, pocketbook, and heavy poundage are all well intact according to a fun story in the Independent today. Apparently, HSBC’s former CEO Michael Geoghegan just made a $100,000 bet that he can lose 20 kgs (44 pounds) in one year.

A close friend of his bet that Geoghegan can’t lose the weight, a not so nice bet that is quite popular among Wall Streeters, who usually have little faith in the fat guy’s ability to get fit and stay away from food.

Last year, traders on the Deutsche Bank trading floor bet an overweight trader that he couldn’t do 100 push ups.

They ordered him doughnuts, burgers, and all sorts of tempting foods in the months leading up to the bet (which never actually happened) — something Geoghegan should be on the lookout for from his betting friend.

