Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn is pushing a bonkers theory that COVID-19 vaccines are being added to salad dressing

Flynn made the claim on a conservative podcast, calling it 'Bizarro World.' There is no evidence that vaccines are currently being infused into salad dressings.

Former Trump adviser Michael Flynn is pushing a theory that COVID-19 vaccines are being snuck into salad dressing.

There is no evidence that vaccines are being infused in salad dressing.

Flynn’s rant may have been a reference to an ongoing study on growing produce that could potentially contain vaccine material but it is unclear.

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn this week pushed a theory that COVID-19 vaccines are being snuck into our salad dressing.

Flynn was speaking this week to Clay Clark, the host of the conservative podcast “The Thrivetime Show,” and Andrew Sorchini, a Beverly Hills-based precious metals dealer.

“Somebody sent me a thing this morning where they’re talking about putting the vaccine in salad dressing. Have you seen this? I mean it’s – and I’m thinking to myself, this is the Bizarro World, right? This is definitely the Bizarro World,” Flynn said.

“These people are seriously thinking about how to impose their will on us in our society, and it has to stop,” Flynn added.

The fact-checking site Snopes found that Flynn’s rant might have been an indirect reference to an ongoing preliminary study about growing produce that could contain mRNA vaccine material without needing to be deep-frozen. The study is being conducted by the University of California-Riverside, which said in a news release that it was working on growing plants that could contain the immunizing capabilities of a single COVID-19 shot.

There is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines will be infused into salads, or their dressings.

Insider reported this month that Flynn and other high-profile Trump loyalists like Roger Stone and Lin Wood are embarking on a “ReAwaken America” tour. The events – organized by Clark – have been dubbed as “health and freedom” conferences.

However, these conferences have largely been vehicles for election misinformation. At one of the events in July, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell baselessly claimed that former President Donald Trump won 80 million votes, and President Joe Biden received less than 68 million votes in the 2020 election.

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, and judges have ruled resoundingly against the Trump camp’s lawsuits alleging voter fraud in states including Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

Flynn himself has previously claimed that COVID-19 was fabricated as a distraction from the 2020 election. In a video this August, Flynn said he was participating in the “ReAwaken America” tour to criticize COVID-19 safety measures, which he called “COVID craziness.”

Flynn, a retired general, pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russia’s ambassador and resigned after just 22 days as Trump’s national security adviser. He was pardoned by Trump last year.