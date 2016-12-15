Michael Flynn's son rages at the Washington Post over reporting on mishandling of classified info

The son of Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who will be President-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser, raged on Twitter at The Washington Post over a story about Flynn sharing classified information.

The Post reported Wednesday that while Flynn was serving as US military intelligence chief in Afghanistan, he was investigated for “inappropriately” sharing classified information with foreign military officers.

Flynn was not disciplined or reprimanded after the investigation was finished, according to the Post.

Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr., protested the story on Twitter, calling it “fake news” and referring to the Post as the “Compost.”

Another article by the failing FAKE news that is the Compost..should they continue to operate when they continue to get everything so wrong? https://t.co/m4YoNNnPJE

— Michael G Flynn???????? (@mflynnJR) December 14, 2016

You seem to forget he was TWICE appointed by the SENATE AFTER the “investigation”… https://t.co/m4YoNNnPJE

— Michael G Flynn???????? (@mflynnJR) December 14, 2016

It’s unclear what classified information Flynn shared, but sources familiar with the investigation told the Post that he was accused of telling allies about what other US agencies like the CIA were doing in Afghanistan.

A top surrogate for Trump, Flynn often attacked Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail over her use of a private email server while she served as secretary of state.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.