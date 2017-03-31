Michael Flynn's comments about immunity last year are coming back to bite him

One of Mike Flynn’s old comments could come back to bite him after the former national security adviser for President Donald Trump offered to be interviewed by the FBI in exchange for immunity.

Flynn’s offer, reported by The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, left unclear whether he was in actual legal jeopardy with respect to the FBI’s investigation’s into the Trump team’s ties to Russia.

But back in September, Flynn made it clear how he felt about people who seek immunity.

“When you are given immunity, that means you have probably committed a crime,” Flynn said during an interview with MSNBC commentator Chuck Todd.

At the time, Flynn was referring to the FBI probe into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. Five of Clinton’s aides were granted some level of immunity in the investigation, which ended with FBI Director James Comey recommending against charging anyone in Clinton’s camp.

However, Flynn’s fate is yet to be determined. The former Army general resigned in February after less than a month of working for Trump, following reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other US officials about his conversations with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn was allegedly involved in discussions about the possible lifting of Russian sanctions.

So far, Flynn’s offer for immunity has attracted no takers, The Journal reported.

Michael Flynn to NBC in September: “When you are given immunity, that means you have probably committed a crime.” https://t.co/aoDmgQ5hxU

— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) March 30, 2017

