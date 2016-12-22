Patriots newest wide receiver Michael Floyd had a .217 BAC at the time of his arrest and could face mandatory jail time for 'super extreme DUI'

New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd had a .217 blood-alcohol level at the time of his arrest in Scottsdale, Arizona, on December 12, according to a report by the Scottsdale Police Department’s Crime Laboratory.

Floyd, who was cut by the Cardinals two days after his arrest and signed with the Patriots last week, was asleep at the wheel of the car early Monday morning when police found him.

In a video released by the Scottsdale Police Department, Floyd’s eyes appeared closed with his head back and mouth open. His foot was on the brakes at the traffic light when an officer knocked hard on the window. Floyd appeared to awake with surprise and did not immediately respond to the officer’s commands to park and turn off the vehicle. Police said he stumbled and swayed upon stepping out of the vehicle, according to Catherine Holland of azfamily.com.

According to Holland, Floyd’s blood-alcohol level at the time of his arrest could fall under the category of a “super extreme DUI,” per Arizona law, which carries a mandatory sentence of 45 days in jail.

On Wednesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked if the Patriots were aware of Floyd’s arrest upon signing him.

“Yeah, we were aware of his situation when we claimed him. He’s in an ongoing legal situation I’m not going to comment on,” he said.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Floyd is not due back in court until February 24, which means he will likely be able to finish the season with the Patriots, barring punishment from the team or league.

The Patriots did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.