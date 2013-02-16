Some Regular New York Businessmen Walked The Runway During Fashion Week

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Most fashion designers hire young, slender models to stomp down the runways in their Fashion Week presentations.But bespoke menswear designer Michael Fenici wanted to showcase pieces from his latest evening wear collection on the type of men he designed them for, not “22-year-olds with six-packs” from a modelling agency, he told us.



With the help of Nolcha Fashion Week’s founder, Fenici found nearly a dozen New York businessmen to sport his hand-made suits at his runway show. They ranged from the CEO of Star Vodka to the founder of wireLawyer.com.

Fenici, who is based in Lebanon, flew to New York three months before the show to meet and measure his models. It took him about three weeks to finish the collection, which included plaid paints, tuxedos, and floppy bow ties.

For guys with no experience on a runway, Fenici’s real-life models looked pretty good at his fashion show at Chelsea Piers this week.

