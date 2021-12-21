Michael Fanone, the DC Police officer beaten by Capitol rioters, resigned and is joining CNN as a commentator

DC police officer Michael Fanone in an earlier interview on . CNN

DC police officer Michael Fanone was beaten unconscious by rioters at the Capitol on January 6.

He resigned Monday and will leave the department on December 31, The Washington Post reported.

Fanone, who made extensive media appearances, is due to join CNN as an on-air contributor in 2022.

The DC Metropolitan Police police officer beaten by Capitol rioters resigned on Monday, The Washington Post reported.

He is due to take up a new job at CNN as an on-air contributor.

Michael Fanone was knocked unconscious and badly injured in the attack at the Capitol and later appeared on cable news shows to warn of what he called the threat to democracy posed by people like the rioters.

Fanone, who says he now suffers with PTSD, recounted the attack in detail during his testimony in July before Congress’ January 6 commission.

He said he was “grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country.”

He said his badge and equipment were stolen and he heard his attackers shout: “Kill him with his own gun.”

A still from Fanone’s bodycam, included by the Justice Department in court filings, showed Fanone being mobbed by men. The circled man, Thomas Sibick, is accused of attacking Fanone and stealing his badge.

A still from bodycam footage taken by DC Police officer Michael Fanone on January 6, 2021, at the US Capitol. Justice Department

In one memorable appearance not long after January 6, Fanone discussed the rioters who helped protect him when others wanted to harm him, giving them the message: “Thank you, but fuck you for being there.”

On Monday, Fanone told The Post he resigned and would become a contributor for CNN on law-enforcement issues in the new year.

Brain Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, tweeted Monday that the network had confirmed the appointment.

Fanone’s appearances in Congress and on cable news drew scorn from his colleagues, he told The Post.

“Clearly there are some members of our department who feel their oath is to Donald Trump and not to the Constitution,” Fanone said.

“I no longer felt like I could trust my fellow officers and decided it was time to make a change.”

Fanone, who has been a police officer for two decades, returned to limited duty for the first time in September after several months of absence, The Post said. His last day as a police officer is due to be December 31.

Fanone said that on his return he was assigned to a division that analyzes statistics, ignoring his preference to work at a training academy.

He told the Post that he felt his commanders were trying to hide him from colleagues who disapproved of his media profile. Fanone told the newspaper there are now only two current DC police officers he counts as friends.