Irish Man Dies Of Apparent Spontaneous Human Combustion

A 76-year-old Irish man, who was found burned to death in his home, has been said to have died of spontaneous human combustion, reports the Irish Independent.The coroner investigating the death of Michael Faherty came to the conclusion that all the factors of the death pointed towards the bizarre outcome. It was the first time the senior coroner had come across spontaneous human combustion in his 25-year career.



Though Faherty was found by a neighbour lying next to a fireplace in his home, with an open fire burning, the coroner is convinced he died of the strange phenomenon. There was no sign of an accelerant or any foul play involved.

The fire that killed Faherty had been confined to the area of the house where he was found, with other areas only sustaining smoke damage. A post-mortem report determined that he had not died of heart failure and severe burns had been the cause of death.

The fire department and Faherty’s family are reported to be happy that the investigation has been carried out thoroughly.

